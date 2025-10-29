Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.7695 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $355.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.03. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.50.

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.