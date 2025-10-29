FY2025 EPS Estimates for IRDM Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.32 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
