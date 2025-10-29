FY2025 EPS Estimates for IRDM Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.32 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.