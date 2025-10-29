FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Issued By William Blair

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.16. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $475.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $580.53 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $23,093,073. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.