Boston Beer FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Roth Capital

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.38. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $222.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boston Beer by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

