FY2025 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Lifted by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.72.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.21. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$37.08.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

