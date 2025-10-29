Scotiabank Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLA. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,397,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

