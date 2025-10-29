Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 202,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,363.96. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

