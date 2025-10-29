Brokerages Set Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Price Target at $123.00

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $130.30.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
