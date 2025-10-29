Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Receives $92.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.8750.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Sandisk from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

SNDK opened at $175.53 on Friday. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a PE ratio of -302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

