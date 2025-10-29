Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 98.25, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 432,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 173,036 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,951,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 96,493 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

