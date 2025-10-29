FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FB Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FB Bancorp stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FB Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 604,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in FB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

