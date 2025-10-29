Stifel Canada Issues Negative Outlook for CIGI Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

