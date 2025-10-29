Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VKTX FY2025 Earnings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,365,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,419,109 shares in the company, valued at $84,693,006.09. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

