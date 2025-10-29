Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JLL Q3 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.46 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $312.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.12. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $322.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

