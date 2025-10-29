Saia (SAIA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $824.06 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Saia Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.00. Saia has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Saia from $374.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.83.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Saia by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Saia by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

