Western Digital (WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.7170 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 90.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.84.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

