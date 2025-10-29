Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Kroger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Kroger has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.