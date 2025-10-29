Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 0.60%.
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.
