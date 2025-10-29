First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.42. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

