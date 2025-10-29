Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 2.0%

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Aspen Pharmacare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

