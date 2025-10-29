HC Wainwright Estimates Novavax’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVAX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

