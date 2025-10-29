Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Unisys Earnings

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%.
Unisys Stock Performance
Shares of UIS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
