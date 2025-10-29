Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Unisys Earnings

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UIS. Wall Street Zen cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.