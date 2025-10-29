AppFolio (APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $245.39 million for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPF opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $885,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,542,000. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 58,803 shares of company stock worth $16,938,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.20.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

