KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $1.9872 billion for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. KBR has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 50.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 97.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.