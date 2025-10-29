Federated Hermes (FHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $442.6740 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

