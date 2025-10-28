Clark Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

