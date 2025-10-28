First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.75 and a 200-day moving average of $258.05.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total value of $575,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,121,084.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,394,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

