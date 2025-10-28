Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

