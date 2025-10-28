Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

