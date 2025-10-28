Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $228,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.07.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $584.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $610.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

