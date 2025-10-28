AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 550.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,865 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 116,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 158.4% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

