The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $385.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

