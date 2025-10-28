GWN Securities Inc. Buys 10,374 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

GWN Securities Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.4% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 738.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.10.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

