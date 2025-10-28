Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 156.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,138,789.57. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,394,393 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CRM opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

