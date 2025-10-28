Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

