Tevis Investment Management Sells 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.9% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ COST opened at $929.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.34 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $944.24 and a 200 day moving average of $971.91. The company has a market capitalization of $412.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.