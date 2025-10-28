Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

