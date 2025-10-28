Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 20,033 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 519.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 81.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.