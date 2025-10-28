New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.