Tevis Investment Management Invests $275,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $584.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.