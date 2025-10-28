Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

