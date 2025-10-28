Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,644,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,257,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 559,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

