Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $688.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $661.73 and its 200-day moving average is $621.26. The company has a market capitalization of $722.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

