GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,126,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

