Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $496.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.94 and a 200 day moving average of $514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.