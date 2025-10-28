Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

