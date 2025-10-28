Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Adobe by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Up 1.2%

Adobe stock opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.50 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

