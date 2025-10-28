Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Equita Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

