Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 395,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 92.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $165.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $166.77.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

