SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 330 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 46,501 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.9% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 959,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,583,000 after purchasing an additional 124,390 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.